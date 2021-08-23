Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: British Modern Military History Society to return to in person meetings with look at great escapes

by Guest contributor0
barbed wire
Picture: Franck Barske from Pixabay

ESCAPES and evasion during the Second World War is the subject for the first in-person meeting of the British Modern Military History Society when it resumes next month. 

The group is to welcome Helen Fry, who was its first guest speaker two years ago. 

The talk looks specifically at MI9’s roles in these great escapes, and will be held from 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 8, at Woodcote Village Hall. 

However, Covid-19 measures will be in place to protect visitors. This includes limiting attendance to 50 people, with seats spread out across the hall. Refreshments will be limited to cold drinks, served in disposable glasses. There will also be sanitising gel, and wiping down of surfaces. 

Guests will be asked to wear masks and to drink at their seats. 

Places also need to be booked in advance, by emailing info@bmmhs.org; these cost £10 per person. This covers the cost of the speaker, refreshments and some raffle tickets.

For more details, log on to bmmhs.org

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Coronavirus: Another 50 positive cases reported in Wokingham borough, rate per 100,000 rises on eve of new Tier announcements

Phil Creighton

When it comes to working, Walter is armed with the tables

Jess Warren

‘Democracy restored’: residents can speak again at Wokingham Borough Council’s planning meetings

Jess Warren
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.