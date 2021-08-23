IN THE COMMUNITY: British Modern Military History Society to return to in person meetings with look at great escapes

ESCAPES and evasion during the Second World War is the subject for the first in-person meeting of the British Modern Military History Society when it resumes next month.

The group is to welcome Helen Fry, who was its first guest speaker two years ago.

The talk looks specifically at MI9’s roles in these great escapes, and will be held from 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 8, at Woodcote Village Hall.

However, Covid-19 measures will be in place to protect visitors. This includes limiting attendance to 50 people, with seats spread out across the hall. Refreshments will be limited to cold drinks, served in disposable glasses. There will also be sanitising gel, and wiping down of surfaces.

Guests will be asked to wear masks and to drink at their seats.

Places also need to be booked in advance, by emailing info@bmmhs.org; these cost £10 per person. This covers the cost of the speaker, refreshments and some raffle tickets.

For more details, log on to bmmhs.org

