IN THE COMMUNITY: British Modern Military History Society

THE BRITISH Modern Military History Society (BMMHS) is holding twice-monthly talks, all given by leading historians, writers and former military personnel.

On Tuesday, October 6, at 2pm, Dr Kate Vigurs will speak on the theme The Women of SOE — A Cool And Lonely Courage.

It will focus on the recruitment and training of 39 women who were chosen to work in a secretive, clandestine and mainly male domain, Special Operations Executive, French section (SOE F).

Ranging from housewives to grandmothers, shop assistants to countesses, they were taught a range of skills including silent killing, instinctive shooting and sabotage as well as survival tactics for life in Nazi-occupied France.

Life expectancy was short, sometimes a mere six weeks, but these women worked and fought hard.

The talk will be held on Zoom. Virtual doors open at 1.50pm and the meeting will last around an hour.

The society asks for a donation of at least £5 to attend the talk, or £20 for a block of five.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.bmmhs.org/bmmhs-zoom-talks/