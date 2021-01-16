IN THE COMMUNITY: California Gardeners’ Club

Our January meeting was held via zoom with photographer and speaker Tom Way delighting us with his beautiful photographs of British wildlife.

Not only this, but he also entertained us with the stories behind how he captured his shots. We learnt several things:

Artists often do suffer for their art.

To take a good wildlife photo it requires careful planning, lots of patience and time and a dash of good luck.

Last year, Tom entertained us with his stunning photos of ‘big game’ animals but this time he proved that we have fascinating wildlife on our own doorstep.

If you would like to read the full article about Tom’s talk and see some examples of his work, why not find it in this month’s newsletter on the club website: www.californiagardenersclub.co.uk

Join our friendly club and you can enjoy a programme of talks which are currently via zoom, until we can meet again in person in the California Ratepayers’ Hall.

They are held on the first Monday evening of the month.

Membership for 2021 is free and as well as the talks, it includes a monthly newsletter and access to the club gardening trading hut at reduced prices. Contact details are on the website.

Julia Goodall