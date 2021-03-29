IN THE COMMUNITY: California Gardeners Club invites entries for new contest

In early March, the club held another photo competition on the theme Spring has Sprung.

These are becoming more and more popular with our members.

Ray Little won first place with this charming shot of a goose and gosling

Pauline MacBrayne won second place with a colourful close-up of purple crocuses

And Julia Goodall came third with this sea of snowdrops taken at Welford Park.

Sandhurst Walk was the title of our March Zoom talk, given by Graham Harding.

He and his wife walked from Sandhurst, to Sandhurst to Sandhurst.

You are maybe wondering if they walked around in circles but did you know that there are in fact three Sandhursts in England?

He and his wife set themselves the challenge of walking from the Sandhurst in Gloucestershire to our local one and from there to the Sandhurst in Kent, doing the walk in sections.

He illustrated his interesting talk with a variety of photographs to show some of the interesting and quirky things they found along the way.

Our next talk, again via Zoom on Wednesday, April 7, will be Rocky Mountain Railroad: the colours of Colorado, and given by Paul Whittle.

The club is organising a Virtual Spring Show which will be judged independently by a professional judge.

It is open to amateurs, non-members as well as non-members, so if you are proud of your spring flowers, why not consider entering?

Entries can be made by photo submission from Monday, March 29 through to Thursday, April 1.

Go to the website to find further information and the rules.

Why not have a look at our website where you will find the March newsletter which includes

a longer article about the talk, including a quiz, as well as a topical tip for your garden on how to test your soil. Membership is free for 2021, so why not consider joining?

It includes the monthly meetings with talks currently via Zoom, a monthly newsletter, access to the trading hut at reduced prices and more.

As a club, we are going from strength to strength, even in lockdown and always welcome new members.

Visit californiagardenersclub.co.uk for more details.

Julia Goodall

