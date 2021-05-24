IN THE COMMUNITY: California Gardeners’ Club celebrates crafty members

California Gardeners’ Club members are not only keen gardeners but also clever crafters and DIY enthusiasts.

They had a chance to showcase their skills in a recent online competition.

This was won by Roland Cundy for his delicate watercolour of a robin which he completed by following an online course by Anna Mason. It took him 10 hours to complete.

Joint second were Sylvia Hawes and Julia Little who each submitted a beautiful and intricate embroidery.

Sylvia’s is a traditional pattern of a style popular with American settlers who originally worked in red thread.

Julia’s is worked in silk thread with colour shading and satin stitch.

Geoff Sutton was third for his very smart new decking area. Fingers crossed that he will have the summer weather in order to enjoy it.

The topic for the May meeting was ‘fuchsias’ and was given by Derek Dexter who has been exhibiting them successfully for more than 20 years.

He is an amateur grower who has won many trophies and medals, including at the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show, often beating the professionals.

Our minds were positively buzzing with all the useful tips and information that he gave us. He encouraged us that we too can grow them successfully.

For example, we learnt that the best way to coax them back into growth after over-wintering is by spraying the bare stems with warm water.

We heard how to take cuttings, feed them and grow them on.

At the next meeting on Monday, June 7, there will be a talk on ‘A light-hearted look at life and gardening’.

Meetings are currently being held via online platform Zoom.

Membership is free for 2021, so why not join our friendly, popular club?

It gives the monthly meetings with an interesting array of speakers, a monthly newsletter, access to a trading hut at reduced prices and more. Details, along with topical gardening tips, our newsletter and more on our recent online contest are on the website, which can be found at: www.californiagardenersclub.co.uk

Julia Goodall

