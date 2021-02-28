Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: California Gardeners’ Club February activities

Picture: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay

Earlier this month, the club held a further online photo competition on the theme of A Winter Scene.

Congratulations to Inge Salter who won first place for her shot of the Queen’s Oak, Finchampstead under deep snow. 

Congratulations also to Sylvia Hawes and Jill Gillott who came second and third respectively.

Our next event, on Monday, March 1, at 7.45pm, is again via Zoom. Graham Harding will give a talk on A Sandhurst Walk.

Membership is free for 2021, so it is a good chance to give us a try. Go to the website www.californiagardenersclub.co.uk for details of how to join and also a chance to see all the entries for the photo competition.

Julia Goodall

