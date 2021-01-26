Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: California Gardeners’ Club hold picture competition

Last week, the club held an online photography competition for members on the theme of Wildlife in the Garden.

 This was inspired by the Zoom talk at the beginning of the month by wildlife photographer Tom Way. The winning entries:

1st Ian Gillott

A deer fence is on the to-do-list!

2nd Peter Allington

Red Kite over Windsor Ride

3rd Julia Goodall

Busy, busy, busy

You can view the other entries on the club website: www. californiagardenersclub.co.uk

If you have not yet caught up with the article on Tom Way’s talk, you can also see it on the website in the January newsletter.

Why not join our friendly club? Membership is free during 2021.

This will give you access to the monthly talks which are currently held via Zoom, as well as a monthly newsletter and access to the garden trading hut at reduced prices.

JULIA GOODALL

