IN THE COMMUNITY: California Gardeners’ Club is full of the joys of spring

Earlier this month, California Gardeners’ Club held a virtual spring show.

This was a popular event, open to non-members as well as members, with submission by photograph.

The entries were professionally judged for the quality of the flowers.

Local amateur enthusiast Terry Miller won both narcissi categories, as well as the vase of spring flowers, with his high quality blooms.

It was certainly a lift to the sprits to see all the colourful entries.

These are the first prize-winners:

Terry Miller – a single narcissi of the same variety

Terry Miller – three narcissi of the same variety

Terry Miller – a single narcissus

Stuart Slocombe – three tulips of the same variety

John Hall – one camellia bloom

Hermione Lewis – one cut hyacinth stem

Terry Miller – a vase of spring flowers

Hermione Lewis – one cut hyacinth stem

Our Zoom talk this month was on ‘Rocky Mountain Railroads: the Colours of Colorado’, given by Paul Whittle. We were taken on a beautiful ride along some of the old mining railways in the Rocky Mountain area of Western Colorado. These narrow gauge tracks were built following the discovery of silver and gold in the 1850s.

The area is a story of boom and bust, with many towns springing up, prospering, then declining as either the prices of silver and gold fell or the ore ran out.

Some of these towns and railways have reinvented themselves as tourist attractions.

Paul showed us some beautiful photographs of the spectacular scenery, as the magnificent locomotives wended their way along deep gorges and through the mountainous landscape.

We are proud of our interesting and eclectic range of talks. Our next is on Monday, May 3, will be on fuchsias and will be given by Derek Dexter via online platform Zoom.

Membership is free for 2021, so why not join our friendly, thriving club? It includes the monthly meetings currently via Zoom, a newsletter, access to a trading hut at reduced prices and more.

Visit californiagardenersclub.co.uk for more details.

Julia Goodall

