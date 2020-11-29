IN THE COMMUNITY: Chrispen joins All Saints Church

THERE’S a new face at a Wokingham church.

All Saints in Wiltshire Road has welcomed Chrispen Gumbs, as a priest in training.

He joined earlier this month and Wokingham has been chosen as the venue for his parish placement.

Mr Gumbs has served as a lay reader of the Diocese of North-eastern Caribbean and Aruba, in the parish of St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, Anguilla.

He now lives in Wokingham with his family, and is working for All Saints on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“I am really happy to be working with All Saints because it has now become like my family church here,” he said.