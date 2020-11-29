Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Chrispen joins All Saints Church

by Phil Creighton0
Chrispen Gumbs

THERE’S a new face at a Wokingham church.

All Saints in Wiltshire Road has welcomed Chrispen Gumbs, as a priest in training.

He joined earlier this month and Wokingham has been chosen as the venue for his parish placement.

Mr Gumbs has served as a lay reader of the Diocese of North-eastern Caribbean and Aruba, in the parish of St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, Anguilla.

He now lives in Wokingham with his family, and is working for All Saints on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“I am really happy to be working with All Saints because it has now become like my family church here,” he said.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Closure order granted at two properties in Wokingham

Gemma Davidson

IN THE COMMUNITY: Reading Geological Society visit to Osmington Mills

Staff Writer

Every Picture Tells A Story: Beauvais … The French Connection

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.