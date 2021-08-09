IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP launches Happy and Healthy Club

The session encouraged CLASP members to try healthy food

CLASP held its first Happy and Healthy Club event last month.

It focused on healthy eating, and was run by Carol Price from the Community Health Learning Disability Team.

The group learnt about protein sources, 100 calorie snacks and portion sizes, before making a fruit skewer with a yoghurt dip.

The service will run for a year, with sessions on the last Wednesday of the month at 10am.

It has been funded by Healthwatch Wokingham, and is free to join.

The August session will focus on seated pilates, and the September session mindfulness.

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today