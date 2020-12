SHOPPERS at a Woosehill supermarket were able to learn more about the work of CLASP last week.

The store hosted a display in an A-frame placed at the entrance, detailing how the self-advocacy group helps people with learning disabilities.

And customers were also able to make donations via a collection bucket.

Staff, including Katie were happy to help.

Debs Morrison, CLASP manager, said: “Thanks to Morrisons and their customers for their support.”

For more details, log on to wokinghamclasp.org.uk