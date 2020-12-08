IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham

ANOTHER month of busy online meetings is being planned for the group that helps people in Wokingham borough who have learning disabilities.

Sessions are open to all and run on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10am, using the Zoom programme.

On Friday, Amy from Omada will run a wellbeing session with a focus on relaxation.

On Tuesday, December 8, Aby from Wokingham Borough Council’s sport and leisure team will hold an online dancing to music session.

Then, Singhealthychoirs returns for a singalong to favourite songs in a session running on Friday, December 11.

A Christmas quiz takes place on Tuesday, December 15. Questions will be posed by members.

The final event of 2020 will be a talk from Antony Thorn, who is the interim strategy and commissioning manager at Wokingham Borough Council. Taking place on Friday, December 18, he will share insights into work they are doing to make council services more accessible for people with learning disabilities.

As this is the last meeting before Christmas, there will be a festive dress content and the chance to play some seasonal games.

Sessions and membership of CLASP is free.

For more details, or to book a place, call CLASP on 07780 749453, or email admin@claspwokingham.org.uk

DEBS MORRISON