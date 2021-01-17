IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham

THERE is to be a special event for people in the borough with learning disabilities.

Taking place online, the Wokingham Learning Disability Partnership Board Roadshow is to be held on Tuesday, January 26.

It starts at 10am and runs until noon.

The theme will be health and there will be guest speakers focusing on learning disability liaison nurses, BNR and health passports, and the learning disabilities mortality review.

There will also be a look at the latest situation with Covid-19 and the vaccination programme.

The event will end with a session of seated pilates.

It is one of a number of events that CLASP, the charity that supports people with learning disabilities in the borough, is running this month.

On Friday, January 15, and again on January 29, it is teaming up with South Western Railways for a special project.

On Tuesday, January 19, Carol Price, from the community health team, will talk about keeping warm, while Cllr Charles Margetts, the executive member for wellbeing and adult services, will ask for ideas about a voluntary sector Facebook page.

The Sing Healthy Choirs singing session will run on Friday, January 22, offering a mixture of old favourites to join in with.

All sessions run from 10am to noon and use a secure session using the Zoom video conferencing software.

For more details, call CLASP on 07780 749453 or log on to www.claspwokingham.org.uk