IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham’s May programme

May is no exception for CLASP’s busy agenda.

We had our Book Corner on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, May 11, we have our popular Dancing to Music paid for by our Get Berkshire Active grant; then we have our regular choir on Friday 14 and 28 of the month with SingHealthy.

The week commencing 10 May is also Mental Health Awareness Week where CLASP will soon be advertising our full programme.

On Tuesday, May 18, we welcome back Sue Meacher the Senior Housing Allocations officer at WBC to give us updates; on Friday, May 21, we continue our Speak Up programme to build our confidence. The last week of May host a talk about travelling safely on Tuesday, May 25.

As you can see a nice busy agenda with a mix of information, fun and interactive discussions.

All our sessions are still on Zoom from 10am to noon.

You can join by contacting us on admin@claspwokingham.org.uk, or calling 07780 749 453.

Everyone is welcome.

