IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham

CLASP Wokingham
CLASP Wokingham are holding meetings again

Earlier this month, we hosted two face-to-face sessions and used Zoom as well, successfully managing to marry the two. 

We hosted our first Dancing to Music session with Aby from Wokingham Sports and Leisure, funded by a grant from Get Berkshire Active.

Then we had Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) come to discuss their mental health strategy with us to ensure they took into account the views of the learning disability community.

We all expressed our opinions and offered our insight into the illness that impacts one in two people with a learning disability and one in four of the general population.

Frightening statistics so very important we get it right and that WBC are investing in this for all our benefit.

 Both these sessions were well attended. Everyone who comes has to do a lateral flow test within 24 hours of our session, and complete a form on entry.

We also have our coffee shop drop-in on a Tuesday.

All events are 10am to noon.

For details, call: 07780 749 453 or email: admin@claspwokingham.org.uk

Debs Morrison

