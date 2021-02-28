IN THE COMMUNITY: Clasp Wokingham announces March activities

A BUMPER number of meetings are planned by a group that helps people in Wokingham who have learning disabilities.

CLASP will continue to hold virtual events from 10am to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays.

On Tuesday, March 2, there will be a book corner event. The topic will be spring and the special guest will be Heather Dyson from Wokingham Borough Libraries.

Cllr Sarah Kerr will be talking about her life on Friday, March 5.

A dancing to music session with Aby Jones is planned for Tuesday, March 9. At the same session, James Leggett from the Thames Valley Police Action Group will address the group.

Singhealthy Choirs will lead a singing session on Friday, March 12.

As it nears completion, Malkit Nihhar will give an update on the Winnersh Relief Road project on Tuesday, March 16.

The work of Wokingham Lions will be explained by Nigel Page on Friday, March 19. At the same session, there will be a Comic Relief quix, with entry costing £5. There is a prize for the winner.

On Tuesday, March 23, the Wokingham Learning Disability Partnership Board will explain the transition from lockdown and what it will mean for CLASP members.

Singing is planned for Friday, March 26, and will again be led by Singhealthy.

The final event of the month is a look at annual health checks and will be given by Celia Fashesin from the NHS.

Sessions take place using the Zoom networking platform, using secure measures.

For more details, or to book a place, log on to wokinghamclasp.org.uk

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk