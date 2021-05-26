IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham enjoys Dinton day

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, members of CLASP Wokingham went to Dinton Pastures on Wednesday, May 12.

We hosted 32 adults with learning disabilities and eight support staff doing some great activities.

We did pond dipping looking for water bugs and found a leech, tadpole and some tiny red mites, we collected fire wood and built a fire – and then the best bit we toasted marshmallows – or in my case burnt them.

Then we fed the ducks and the ducklings before finishing with a wonderful picnic in some warm sunshine.

The theme for Mental Health Week is nature and the environment so this made it a perfect fit.

We would like to thank our rangers Nicola and Sophie for making it such fun.

Choir master role

Sing Healthy Choirs have been supporting our inclusive choir sessions for the last few years but now we need a new choir master.

Our choir sessions are held on alternate Fridays from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. We also have occasional concerts or ‘sing outs’ in the local area.

We meet on Zoom at the moment but our usual sessions are held at Wokingham’s Bradbury Centre. A small budget is available for expenses.

CLASP (Caring, Listening And Supporting Partnership) is a small charity providing self-advocacy support for adults with learning disabilities. We are a user-led organisation and believe in empowering people with learning disabilities to speak up, and enjoy working alongside them as equals.

To apply, contact the CLASP office by emailing: admin@claspwokingham.org.uk or call 0118 979 6364.

For more details, log on to www.wokinghamclasp.org.uk

DEBS MORRISON

