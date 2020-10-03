IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham enjoys virtual roadshow week

A WEEK-LONG roadshow for people with learning disabilities has been hailed a success, despite having to use virtual technology for the meetings.

CLASP Wokingham welcomed speakers from all areas of the Learning Disability Community and beyond, such as Talking Therapies for the event.

It wasn’t all serious: there was some light-hearted fun thrown in – singing, dancing and a quiz.

Over four days, CLASP had more than 130 attendees, some interested in our services and we imparted information that listeners did not know.

We shared the latest government guidance on Covid in Easy Read, talked about changes to Wokingham’s town centre, explored transitioning experiences from school to the working/different world for those with learning disabilities and had some great questions.

The feedback both during the sessions and post have made me very proud to be part of this community of enthusiastic members and supporters who continue to raise awareness, stay positive and drive for equality for all.

Some of the kind words were:

“Good clear relevant topics and engaging speakers who delivered presentations and engaged well”.

“Lots of interaction with people asking questions, it felt very collaborative”.

“It was my first time attending this Roadshow event and I found it very interesting, educative and informative”.

“Thank you very much for letting me be part of your roadshow and you should all be proud of yourselves for the excellent way you pulled this together in very difficult times.

“Well done everyone.”

“It was a fantastic attendance and really good and useful information.

“Thank you so much all of you for all your hard work putting this together.”

For more on CLASP and its activities, log on to www.wokinghamclasp.org.uk

DEBS MORRISON

