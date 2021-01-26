Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham plans virtual sponsored walk

CLASP

MEMBERS of a charity that supports people with learning disabilities are preparing to put their best foot forward.

CLASP Wokingham usually holds a big fundraising event, known as Wellie Walk, in February. This takes in a specially designed route around Finchampstead.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that this cannot take place.

And a proposed replacement, a Pancake Walk around Dinton Pastures, has also been axed.

In order to help the charity raise funds, they are asking members to take part in a 45-minute walk, jog or cycle between February 15 and February 19.

They can raise sponsorship from friends and family for doing so.

For more details, or to join in, log on to: claspwokingham.org.uk

To donate, log on to: virginmoneygiving.com/fund/footstepsfebruary

