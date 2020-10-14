IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham

AS WITH previous months, CLASP Wokingham will hold virtual meetings to allow its members to stay safe and keep in touch.

The group is for people with learning disabilities and is open to everyone from across Wokingham borough.

Running on Tuesdays throughout October, the CAP Money Management Course is open to people who have booked a place. It offers tips and advice to help people balance their budgets.

On Fridays October 9 and 30, Sing Healthy Choirs will return for a singalong session.

And on Friday, October 16, CLASP will mark the 25th anniversary of Hate Crime Awareness Week with a session featuring guest speakers and the launch of the group’s very own Hate Crime Charter.

The group will also hold its AGM over Zoom.

It is planned for Friday, October 23, starting at 10am, and will include a vote on its trustees.

Only members are allowed to have a say in how the group runs, and CLASP welcomes applications.

The group also welcomes supporters to sign up as trustees. It is particularly looking for people who have a financial background, and can help with HR issues.

For more details, call 07780 749453 or email admin@claspwokingham.org.uk

Debs Morrison