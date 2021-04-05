IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham’s April diary

We have another packed month, and seem to be growing in numbers and reach which is just where we want to be to ensure we support the adult learning disability community in Wokingham and beyond.

After the Easter break, we get right back with our regular library slot on Tuesday, April 6, from Heather at Wokingham Borough Council, talking about weather (don’t we love that topic), on Friday 9, we have a session on helping us to self-advocate and be heard, this will be interactive and will be part of a progressive program to help us grow in confidence.

On Tuesday 13, we have our very popular dancing to music with Aby (we have just won a ‘Get Berkshire Active Heroes Award’ for this event – so proud).

Fridays 16th and 30th we have our choir with SingHealthy to improve our mental health.

On Tuesday 20, Gail Fletcher from WBC is coming to give us an update on the Autism Strategy, on Friday 23, NHS Patient Experience Nurse Karen O’Leary will talk to us about services available

if we go into hospital, and on the Tuesday 27, we have an update on Cantley Park, a project that we offered feedback on.

For more, visit wokinghamclasp.org.uk

DEBS MORRISON

