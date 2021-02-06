IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP Wokingham’s February meetings

CLASP Wokingham is continuing to meet virtually during the coronavirus pandemic and welcomes new faces.

The group, which supports adults with learning disabilities in Wokingham borough, holds sessions on Tuesday and Friday mornings starting at 10am.

It uses the Zoom video calling platform, with secure log-ins for protection.

On Tuesday, February 9, Aby from Wokingham Borough Council’s sport and leisure team will lead a fun dancing to music sessions.

A look at the new Dinton Pastures Activity Centre will be given by Tanya Lee on Friday, February 12.

This session will include a singalong with the Sing Healthy Choirs – something that will be repeated on Friday, February 26.

The executive member for wellbeing and adult services at Wokingham Borough Council, Cllr Charles Margetts, will visit on Tuesday, February 16. He will ask CLASP members for their thoughts on a voluntary sector Facebook page.

On Friday, February 19, work will continue on a project that the team are producing in conjunction with South Western Railways.

And the Wokingham Learning Disability Partnership Board roadshow will take place on Tuesday, February 23.

Guests are welcome.

For more details, log on to the charity’s website, wokinghamclasp.org.uk

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk