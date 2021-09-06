IN THE COMMUNITY: CLASP’s plans for September

Well, it’s now September, who can believe it?

CLASP are doing STEP IT UP for SEPTEMBER – supporting each other and others in our community.

This month’s events are:

Tuesday, September 7: our book corner – this month we are talking about hobbies

Friday, September 10: we have an exciting session sponsored by Wokingham in Need where we will learn circus skills.

Tuesday, September 14: we have our regular Dancing to Music – we just love that session

Friday, September 17: we are offering our feedback on how well GP websites are to access for those with a learning disability, followed by our favourite choir with Singhealthy

Tuesdays 20 and 27: we have our coffee shop drop in – we are loving just catching up with friends and doing wordsearches, drawing and mini quizzes.

Friday, September 24: we have Jon Codd, our local Clinical Psychologist talking to us about a Covid 19 research project that we can assist with.

We end the month on a high note with our Happy and Healthy Club, and a session with Amy from Omada about healthy minds which will definitely be lots of fun.

Watch out for more information on Step It Up, where our staff, trustees and volunteers will be doing a challenge to celebrate our 15th Anniversary, and we will all be taking part in the Wokingham Walk. All to raise money for our wonderful charity.

How can you stay away?

Contact me for more information and remember membership to CLASP and the learning disability partnership board is free – take a leap and join us.

For more details, log on to wokinghamclasp.org.uk

Debs Morrison

CLASP and LDPB Manager

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today