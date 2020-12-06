IN THE COMMUNITY: COATS Crowthorne

The COATS charity in Crowthorne is looking to recruit some new trustees to help manage its ooperation.

Founded in 1966, this much-loved charity provides a centre for the senior citizens of Crowthorne and the surrounding area.

Over the next few years, a number of existing posts will become vacant and they are keen to add new people to take over these roles.

Specifically, they are interested in people with experience of human resources, health and safety, an honorary secretary to fulfil the key administration tasks within the trustee group and a health and social care liaison trustee.

These are unpaid, volunteer roles that provide an opportunity to make a difference to the local community.

The hours vary from a few hours a week to longer periods as the need dictates.

You may have other experience and skills that can add strength to their organisation.

For more details, log on to www.coatscrowthorne.org.uk. For more details of what it means to be a COATS Trustee email secretary@coatscrowthorne.org.uk

DAVID WILSON