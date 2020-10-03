IN THE COMMUNITY: COATS Crowthorne’s vintage special

COATS, the charity for senior citizens in Crowthorne, is running a vintage event at its pop-up shop.

Shop volunteers have been saving items for a few months and now have a huge range of stylish, vintage clothes, linens, china, glass, crockery, decorative items, and toys, all donated by generous donors.

The event was launched last Thursday.

COATS Crowthorne has been showcasing its vintage donations

Due to Covid-19 measures, the COATS Centre is currently closed to visitors but the charity is using its premises in Pinewood Avenue, Crowthorne to run its very popular pop-up shop.

Donors and shoppers have been flocking to the shop from as far away as Ascot, Camberley and Wokingham as word got out about the selection of bargains that are available.

The pop-up shop is open from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Thursdays and from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

There is free parking and both cash and cards are accepted.

The COATS charity shop page on Facebook has lots of pictures of the vintage items included in the event. So hurry along and grab a vintage bargain or two.

DAVID WILSON

