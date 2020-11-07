The Wokingham Paper

IN THE COMMUNITY: COATS

by Phil Creighton0
Picture: COATS

THERE was something strange in the neighbourhood, but it was the ghosties that were doing the calling.

A team from Crowthoren’s COATS centre for the village’s elderly dressed up in Hallowe’en costumes to share treats with some of the regular visitors.

The centre, in Pinewood Avenue, has been closed since March, although until today’s lockdown has been used as the venue for its charity shop as the space allows ample social distancing measures.

Throughout the pandemic, the staff have been calling its community to ensure they are safe and well, and making doorstep visits.

Last Wednesday, they used their broomsticks to fly around to deliver treats rather than tricks.

A spokesperson for COATS said: “The ladies attracted a lot of attention in their spooky costumes from everyone they passed and brought fun and laughter to everyone they visited”.

Although the new lockdown means that the centre will remain closed for the foreseeable, plans are being made for the run-up to Christmas to ensure that its users can enjoy some festive cheer.

For more details, log on to www.coatscrowthorne.org.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

