IN THE COMMUNITY: Dingley’s Promise starts 2021 on the right foot

A charity has started 2021 on the right foot, and is helping more families than ever before.

This is because Dingley’s Promise, which has a setting in Wokingham, has grown its outreach capacity to support more local children with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

The charity, founded in 1983, delivers life-changing support to children under five in the form of specialist play, family support and training.

Now, Helen Hart has joined the Wokingham centre as its dedicated Family Support Worker, to aid more local families using the site.

A spokesperson for Dingley’s Promise said this move will ensure “no family is left behind”.

To find out more about Dingley’s Promise, visit: www.dingley.org.uk

