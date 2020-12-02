IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary

Easthampstead Rotarians are currently launching four Rotary Youth Competitions for local schools and youth organisations.

These will include Young Artist, Young Writer, Young Photographer and now, Young Environmentalist.

Supporting our Environment is an established focus for Easthampstead Rotarians.

Two years ago, guided by park rangers, 100 native hornbeam, oak and wild cherry saplings supplied by The Woodland Trust were planted by the Rotarians assisted by their families and friends from Wokingham including volunteers from Emmbrook School, 1st Emmbrook Scouts, and 2nd Woosehill Guides.

Last week, Easthampstead Rotarians Bruce Irvine and Peter von Bergen visited Savernake Park and Lily Hill Park to check on the saplings.

Bruce, who led the initiative, reported that “many of the saplings are growing well, still fitted with their tree guards”.

He added “The survival rate of well over 50% is very pleasing, with two-thirds of the Lily Hill Park saplings doing well. All those who helped with the tree planting should feel well-rewarded for their efforts, and hopefully the Rotary Club will be encouraged to start tree planting again after lockdown.””

For years, Rotarians worldwide have focused on projects in six areas of focus: fighting disease, providing clean water, promoting peace, supporting education, and growing local economies.

To these has now been added Supporting our Environment.

Championing the new area of focus, global head of Rotary’s Environment task force, Ian Riseley, said: “I’m delighted that our great organisation has recognised that the environment is a worthy and appropriate destination for our project activity.”

The local tree planting by Easthampstead Rotarians is also in harmony with environmentally sensitive HRH The Prince of Wales.

On his website he wrote: “Trees bring nature to the heart of our communities, help clean and cool the air, reduce flooding, and improve people’s physical and mental health.

“Urban trees in particular play a pivotal role in creating healthy and economically successful communities and places for people and wildlife to live.”

Helping those in need in our communities over recent months, we are looking forward to helping our communities and environment for our children and their children.

And new ideas and new members are always welcome. For more information, call Brian on 07720 321 526, or log on to www.easthampsteadrotary.org