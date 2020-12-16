IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary

This is a call to inspire all young people at school or in a youth group – a club, Scouts or Guides, and of course all parents, teachers and youth leaders.

Easthampstead Rotarians are launching four Youth competitions – Young Artist, Young Photographer, Young Writer and Young Environmentalist. These are open to all young people aged seven to 17, attending school.

Organiser John Faherty said: “I have already received early replies from schools expressing their wish to enter Young Artist and Young Photographer, a really encouraging start.”

Each competition has a topic. These are:

Wild Nature for the Young Artist and Young Photographer competitions

My happiest day for Young Writer

And for the Young Environmentalist: Climate Change / Carbon Reduction.

Ahead of this latest Environmental initiative, two years ago 100 native oak, hornbeam and wild cherry saplings were planted by Easthampstead Rotarians assisted by park rangers and young volunteers from local schools and youth organisations, and the latest survey showed most saplings are growing well.

Full details of all four competitions are on our website at www.easthampsteadrotary.org

And if you have any questions, just email organiser: johnfaherty@hotmail.co.uk

If you’re a student or teacher, parent of youth leader, go on, be an inspiration to our young people!

And we’re in good company. The theme of this year’s United Nations International Youth Day ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’, highlighted the importance and value of young people’s contributions locally and globally.

This year, during COVID-19, Easthampstead Rotarians are still having fun with visiting speakers at our zoom meetings.

Last week a Gin Meister, and still before Christmas, MP James Sunderland. Our recent support has focused on the Foodbanks in Bracknell and Wokingham, and The Cowshed, a relatively new charity in Berkshire that provides clothing and other items for individuals and families experiencing hardship in these difficult times.

New members are always welcome. For more information, call Brian on 07720 321 526.

Check out our website or follow us: www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub/

Peter von Bergen