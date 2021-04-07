IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary aims to help people be stroke aware

Pickle, a Bichon Frise rescue, is helping Easthampstead Rotarian, Peter von Bergen with his latest 500+ miles Community Challenge to Cycle (on his trusty exercise bike), Row (on his Pilates machine), and Walk (which is where Pickle steps in) 500+ miles for the #StrokePreventionDay campaign.

Peter, a self-confessed ‘word nerd’ is stroke aware

“I rowed as a youngster, I now stroke Pickle … and I’m a stroke survivor. The Coronavirus is causing more strokes among younger otherwise healthy people, so I started my Community Challenge to coincide with #StrokePreventionDay in January.”

Four years ago, Peter supported the Stroke Association’s fundraising walk at South Hill Park.

This year, complying with current guidelines to stay at home, 72-year-old Peter has so far cycled, rowed and walked 388 miles on his 500+ miles Community Challenge, and has already received £735 via his fundraising page.

Every penny goes to Stroke Association.

Stroke Association Head of Research Awards, Dr Richard Francis, said in December: “There is growing evidence that people with more severe coronavirus infection are at an increased risk of a stroke … and … that people who have a stroke and coronavirus are likely to be younger than expected.”

Stroke Association is not alone in recommending being more active can help improve your mood, reduce anxiety and increase your energy levels.

It can also help you reduce your risk of a stroke. And Peter admits: “I’m exercising and supporting the Stroke Association at a time when public fundraising events aren’t possible.

“Every penny raised helps them promote a healthy lifestyle, support Stroke sufferers and their families, and undertake further key research.”

To encourage Peter on his 500+ miles Community Challenge with Pickle, simply

go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pa-vonbergen

And for more information from Stroke Association check out the following links:

www.stroke.org.uk/news/does-coronavirus-cause-stroke-look-current-research

www.stroke.org.uk/finding-support/staying-active-when-staying-home

Last year Peter’s 2020 Community Challenge raised £780 including Gift Aid for TV Air Ambulance

Easthampstead Rotarians always welcomes new members.

For more information, call Brian on 07720 321 526.

You can also visit our website: www.easthampsteadrotary.org or follow us on facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk