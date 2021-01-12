IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary Club

JUST four days before Christmas, the children and families at Building for the Future (BFTF) in Wokingham were treated to a visit from Father Christmas.

“It was lovely to welcome Santa to our specially decorated grotto,” says Julie Lyons BFTF General Manager.

“The children’s faces lit up when they saw Santa, and one excited child sang ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’ to him.

“And we were so pleased we could give the parents a gift too. They haven’t had it easy this year either.”

Nine families visited the grotto – socially-distanced – each spending up to fifteen minutes chatting to Santa.

One mum emailed Julie afterwards: “I just wanted to say a very big thank you for enabling us to meet Father Christmas today.

“The children loved seeing him, he was brilliant.

“Thank you too for all the gifts and goody bags. They were so excited to see what was in their goody bags that we’ve been able to save the presents until Christmas Day. Thank you again and Merry Christmas.”

And Santa said: “A good time was had by all, especially me, ho ho ho!

“It was a great event that was well-organised and it ran really smoothly in such difficult times.”

In these hectic days for Santa, he was helped by the white-bearded and bespectacled President of Easthampstead Rotary Club, Les Howard, and a couple of elves who introduced the children to Santa and gave out the goody bags to the children and to the parents.

Building for the Future is a parent-led charity in Wokingham which provides activities, support and therapy for children with disabilities and/or additional needs and their families.

Based at Our House which is a fully accessible play centre, where families can meet, and all children are celebrated.

It is a safe haven where disabled children can relax, have fun and be truly valued and accepted for who they are.

To help, or find out more, visit bftf.org.uk/help-us

Julie emailed the Rotary Club thanking Les and explaining: “During lockdown, BFTF has run a couple of Stay and play sessions but we have been hit hard by not opening the doors to our families.”

Easthampstead Rotarians aim to make a difference in the Community

New members always welcome. Post-covid, we meet most Monday evenings at The Coppid Beech.

For more information, call Brian on 07720 321 526.

Check out our website: www.easthampsteadrotary.org

Or follow us at www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub

PETER VON BERGEN