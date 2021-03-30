IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary Club donates laptops and tablets to schools

With schools closed for many weeks during Covid-19 lockdown, and home-schooling becoming the norm, Easthampstead Rotarians clubbed together to purchase laptops/tablets for puipls.

On Thursday, March 11, Rob Hughes delivered three Amazon HD 32gb tablets to Warfield CE Primary School and three to Holly Spring Primary School.

Jo Brown the IT specialist and Sue Marsh the Head respectively were delighted with our donation and thanking the Rotary Club said: “They will be a useful addition to the tools available for the younger children and may be lent out should a child need to self-isolate”.

Rob added: “We are expecting another four tablets to arrive soon and these will be given to the same schools”.

The laptops for home-schooling initiative follows the continuing support during the lockdowns by Easthampstead Rotarians for the Wokingham and Bracknell Foodbanks, who together have now received almost £10,000 and the Cowshed over £3,000 for bedding, clothing and other vital items for local families in need.

Easthampstead Rotary volunteers have, in addition, assisted with the packaging and distribution of food parcels and other everyday essentials called Boxes of Hope organised through the Kerith Centre for TLG (Transforming Lives for Good).

A spokesperson for TLG said: “We work closely with local charities and schools, who have referred some of our most vulnerable families to receive these parcels, and are providing the surplus of some of our food products to them. The boxes not only contain food, but also toiletries and toys appropriate for the children’s ages in the household.”

Easthampstead Rotary volunteers have supported the Bracknell and Wokingham Covid vaccination centres, acting as parking and vaccination marshals.

Martin Kittel, Clinical Lead for Bracknell Forest and local GP at Forest Health Group, said: “Local GPs, nurses, pharmacists and paramedics have done a tremendous job in ensuring that our residents in the priority groups 1-4 have received their first dose of the vaccine over recent weeks.”

He added: “I’d also like to pay tribute to our local volunteers, who continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring that both sites run smoothly. I know I speak on behalf of all my colleagues in saying that their time and effort is very much appreciated.”

Rotarian Rob said: “We are 45-odd (and not-so-odd) local men and women who have fun helping others locally and globally.

“To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub/ or call Brian on

07720 321 526.”

Peter von Bergen

