IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary Club presents prizes to winners of the Bracknell Together Walk 2021

by Guest contributor0
Mike O'Donovan with Linda Miller from Wokingham Foodbank

Prizewinners at Easthampstead Rotarians’ Bracknell Together Walk 2021 received their financial rewards at the Club’s recent meeting.

The prizes were awarded to the local groups achieving the greatest impact by joining the 2021 Bracknell Together Walk which, due to the pandemic, had been postponed to a very wet Sunday, August 8.

Wokingham Foodbank, who fielded the biggest team, was represented by Linda Miller, and from Bracknell, the Home-Start and Promise Inclusion cheques were received by Sharon Kearins and Tracy Bradlaw.

A special prize was awarded to Youthline whose walkers came as a giant panda and koala bear.

“They were two very soggy, heavy-weight bears at the end,” said event organiser Mike O’Donovan.

The 66 walkers who braved the elements, raised more than £2,000 for their chosen charities, and thanked the Rotary volunteers for organising and marshalling the event.

It is planned to ‘run’ the next Bracknell Together Walk on Sunday, May 22. Details will be released in due course.

It is organised by Easthampstead Rotary Club. They meet fortnightly to have fun together, welcome guest speakers and progress their community projects, local and international.

They aim to make a lasting difference in Rotary International’s primary areas of focus which are: Preventing disease, Providing clean water, Supporting women and children, Peacebuilding, and Protecting our environment – topical in view of the COP26 just concluded in Glasgow.

New members are welcome. For details, log on to https://www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub

Peter von Bergen

