IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary Community Christmas Draw

Message just in from Craig Titley, South Hill Park’s chief executive: “Hello, I wanted to thank and congratulate the Rotary Club on behalf of South Hill Park Arts Centre for the success of your Christmas Raffle especially during these challenging times.

“The Raffle is a great initiative and was an ideal opportunity for the public to support their arts centre.

“Many thanks from everyone who works and visits South Hill Park.”

The Draw raised almost £10,000 for a total of 20 local charities, schools and youth groups at a time when Covid-19 has stopped all public fundraising events and this year’s awards ceremony.

Draw winners and all the participating groups have now been notified and the funds distributed.

Draw organiser Rob Hughes reported: “We’ve received so many messages of thanks.

“It’s heart-warming to read about all the Community projects we’re helping.”

Here is a small selection:

From Me2 Liz McDaniel’s New Year message: “We were delighted with the total we raised and although it was hard work the funds will definitely be very useful this year.”

The Friends of Kennel Lane School in Bracknell said: “Thanks again for running the draw and saving us the effort of printing, sourcing prizes etc, it’s much appreciated.”

Brian Willatts of Red Diamonds wrote “Sounds like the draw was a big success again – we were certainly pleased with the outcome.”

And from the Friends of The Pines – PTA: “Thank you for letting us participate in your raffle. It makes a lot of money for our school.”

During Covid Easthampstead Rotarians are meeting bi-weekly via Zoom with worldwide guest speakers.

For more information, call Brian on

07720 321 526, log on to www. easthampsteadrotary.org., or visit www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub

PETER VON BERGEN

