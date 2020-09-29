IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary launch fundraising Christmas prize draw

Two years ago, Easthampstead Rotarians launched the first Community Christmas Draw for local voluntary groups and schools to raise money for themselves.

That year, 18 local groups raised £7,075. Last year, 36 voluntary groups raised over £12,000.

And every penny raised goes to the participating groups – including local schools’ PTAs, Citizens Advice, Parkinson’s, Mencap, Stroke, Samaritans groups, Guides and Scouts are among the beneficiaries.

After last year’s draw, Sandhurst Counselling’s Peter Hulbert said: “It helped us fund the recruitment of counsellors and provide more counselling, despite grant cuts.”

And Liz McDaniel, fundraiser for Me2 Club, which enables children and young people with additional needs to participate in mainstream youth activities, emailed Easthampstead Rotary Club “to say thank you for inviting us again to be part of this super initiative”.

This year, with so many fundraising activities cancelled due to COVID-19, but with our schools and communities now cautiously opening up again, do join the Community Christmas Draw 2020.

100% of all ticket sale proceeds go to the participating charities, community groups and schools.

The prizes are: £500 first prize, £250 second prize, £100 third prize, £50 fourth prize and 10 £10 prizes.

The draw will take place at The Coppid Beech Hotel, Bracknell at 8pm on Monday, December 21.

Presentation of the proceeds to the participating groups and winners will be on Wednesday, January 13.

If your local charity, community group, school or youth organisation isn’t part of the action yet, visit www.easthampsteadrotary.org and click DETAILS. You can also email Rob Hughes at robis62@btinternet.com or call 07951 816757 for more information.

New members always welcome. Post Covid, we meet most Monday evenings at The Coppid Beech.

For more information, call Brian on 07720 321 526. Check out our website: www.easthampsteadrotary.org

Or follow us at www.facebook.com/easthampsteadrotaryclub

PETER VON BERGEN

