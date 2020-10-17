IN THE COMMUNITY: Easthampstead Rotary

AFTER days of heavy rain, the autumn sun shone again on the 80 golfers who took part in this year’s Easthampstead Rotary Open Golf Tournament at the Bearwood Lakes Golf Club in Sindlesham.

In his welcoming note to the golfers, organiser Rob Hughes said “Playing golf at Bearwood Lakes is a wonderful experience, and Easthampstead Rotarians organise this annual golf tournament with a view to raising funds to support a range of community projects and charities who, as you will know are struggling with their own fundraising this year.”

The coronavirus had postponed the event from earlier this summer, and imposed some logistical precautions for golfers and organisers alike.

Phased arrival of the teams of four, a one-way welcome and registration system and timed tee-offs from the 1st and 10th tees helped to meet club and government guidelines.

A welcome ‘Goody Bag’ and phased post-tournament lunch were served to comply with social-distancing.

“And a great day’s golf it was!” commented one of event sponsor Grundon’s team.

Among the noteworthy participating ‘awesome’ foursomes were The French Connection, The Wednesday Crew, The Broomfield Sweepers, The Hampsters, The SAFFAs, The Very Average Golfers, plus Hackers (various) … and Laura’s TurnerMade RocketBallz, although unfortunately Laura herself was unable to participate as she was taking her daughter for a Covid test.

Thanking all concerned, Rob reckons that with pre-advertised lots for the auction, Mulligan fees and/or bunker rake rental, “the day will raise more than £4,000 probably £4,500 or more for our charities”.

The Easthampstead Rotary Golf Day or Rotary Golf Tournament as it is now called has generated over £100,000 in its 17 years for local charities including Me2 Club, Youthline Bracknell Forest, the Wayz, the Red Diamonds disabled sports club, Daisy’s Dream, Dingley’s Promise, Alexander Devine hospice, the Link, and Building for the Future.

Peter von Bergen