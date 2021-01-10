IN THE COMMUNITY: Home-Start Wokingham

AS ONE of the Mayor of Wokingham Borough’s Charities of the Year, Home-Start Wokingham District were thrilled to welcome him just before Christmas as volunteers packed 50 festive hampers for the vulnerable and disadvantaged young families they support all over the borough.

The hampers contained all sorts of festive goodies much of which had been generously donated by local supermarkets.

The children’s games and toys were bought by local residents as part of the Giving Tree campaign and some were also donated by Reading Family Aid.

Home-Start is incredibly grateful to everyone who has made it possible to bring some joy into the homes of their families this Christmas.

Scheme manager Emma Roberts said: “The families we support face bigger challenges than ever this Christmas.

“Many single parents are feeling extremely isolated due to Covid-19 and it’s vital that they know we care and are here for them.

“It is a joy to see the smiles on their faces when we deliver the hampers.”

Upon receiving their hamper one mum said: “Bella has just taken great pleasure in unpacking the wonderful basket of goodies.

“Thank you all soooooo much – there’s so much amazing stuff in there! We are blown away by this.

“Thank you and the team for everything you have done for us.

“It’s been so kind and an amazing help to us.”