IN THE COMMUNITY: Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh

WE ARE always busy and having fun and fundraising whichever Tier – or lockdown – we are in.

Before Christmas we were helping the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh to plant bulbs, clear pathways and sweep up fallen leaves in the grounds of Camp Mohawk.

A very satisfying day was had by all.

There was great disappointment when the Woodley Christmas Charity Day was cancelled but we decided to have an online sale of the goods and hold raffles instead and raised a worthy amount for our president’s charity this year JAC, Just Around the Corner in Wokingham.

Our Christmas meeting was replaced by an afternoon of watercolour art led by Lynn from Quirkybirdswatercolours.

We were amazed by the results of the simple but effective paintings we produced and had a good laugh at our attempts at a robin.

Every year we assist the Rotary Club with Santa and Elf at Hare Hatch Sheeplands during December.

This year was different and they created a Covid-19 safe Santa experience where we all felt very safe.

With timed sessions and Breakfast with Santa everyone was thoroughly enjoying their visits to Santa 2020 until the sudden news that we were going into Tier 4.

Everything came to a halt and Santa had to make a hasty retreat.

Rotary organised a Zoom ‘Christmas Chart Hits since 1952’ evening with interesting facts from those times.

We all enjoyed taking part.

We held a New Year’s Eve Zoom together and then at the beginning of this month, we will be celebrating our International Inner Wheel Day with a Zoom coffee morning.

With breakout rooms we can actually chat to each other but obviously still not allowed to hug.

If you are interested to find out more about our organisation and our club we are always pleased to welcome new ladies to see if they like what we do and hopefully become members.

Please visit our website www.innerwheelrme.org and contact us via our email: iwcrme@gmail.com.

We would love new members in 2021.

Toni Trathen, Club Correspondent