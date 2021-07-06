IN THE COMMUNITY: Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh

The Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh President Diana Phillips recently held her first face-to-face meeting for a year at Sonning Golf Club.

Abiding by the rules we were all very excited to meet up again in person, and enjoyed a scrumptious afternoon tea to celebrate Diana’s handover to Beryl Cornell, our President for 2021/22.

Sonning Golf Club is the venue for our meetings held at 7.30pm on the third Thursday of each month. We are hoping to meet there again in September.

If you would like to join a club where friendship, fun and fundraising for local, national and international charities interests you, please visit our website www.innerwheelrme.org or find us on Facebook or email us on iwcrme@gmail.com.

We welcome new members to our active club. Our newest member joined after moving to this area from up north and reading about our activities.

Our charity for 2021/22 will be The Cowshed based locally in Winnersh and Hurst. They are doing inspirational work for families in the community www.thecowshed.org

We have successfully held our meetings on Zoom for over a year and enjoyed very interesting and varied speakers.

We have been very proactive and energetic, working with our partner club, the Rotary Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh on outdoor projects at JAC, Just Around the Corner based on Forest Road, Wokingham and also at Camp Mohawk in Wargrave.

These are both hardworking and active charities working with young people and their families.

