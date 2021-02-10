Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Join in the dog-themed treasure trail

Dog trail
Picture: zoegammon from Pixabay

FINCHAMPSTEAD families can enjoy a dog-themed treasure trail.

The council’s My Journey team has organised the hunt at the California Country Park, with the closing date on Sunday, February 14.

Children can enjoy the trail of 12 pups on foot, by bike or scooter.

To complete the trail, youngsters must work out each dog breed, and write the correct name and number in the boxes in the questionnaire.

Then return the completed form by emailing: myjourney@wokingham.gov.uk for a chance to win a goody bag – donated by Tesco.

Families can download the questionnaire and map on the council website.

To download, visit: myjourneywokingham.com/events

