IN THE COMMUNITY: Launchpad sleep out raises £50,000

NEARLY 200 people took part in this year’s Launchpad Big Sleep Out event, marking World Homeless Day.

It raised £50,000 – double the target – by asking people to spend the night of Saturday, October 10, in their back gardens.

On the night, participants enjoyed a programme of information and entertainment streamed on Facebook Live from 6pm – which included videos from Launchpad clients at risk of losing their home; a den build with Matt Allwright; a quiz with BBC radio broadcaster Michelle ‘Babs’ Jordan; a cook-a-long with Vegivores restaurant; and a bedtime story read by Chris Tarrant.

Participants then bedded down before tuning back in at 7am for a morning message from Launchpad.

They were asked to raise a minimum of £250. The event’s top fundraisers are Steve Scrace and David Lewis, who smashed their target and raised £2,498.85 and £1,750.33 respectively.

Money raised will support Launchpad’s work providing information and support for those at risk of losing their home.

This includes victims of domestic abuse, army veterans, and people leaving care or prison with nowhere to go; those who struggle with numeracy and literacy and can’t access the benefit system to pay rent; and people battling issues such as addiction, debt management and poor mental health.

Kirsti Wilson, head of marketing and fundraising at Launchpad, said: “We didn’t want Covid-19 to put a stop to the Big Sleep Out but it was a risk hosting the event entirely online after we had such success at the Reading Abbey Ruins in 2019.

“Once again our supporters got behind Launchpad. We are bowled over by just how many people took part and by the incredible fundraising total, which exceeded our expectations.

“It is truly humbling that our community continue to support vulnerable people at a time that is so difficult for everyone.”

Launchpad’s next fundraising event would have been Carols by Candlelight, usually held at Reading Minster – but due to the pandemic, the service has been cancelled. It will host events next year.

For more, or to donate, visit: www.launchpadreading.org.uk