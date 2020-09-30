IN THE COMMUNITY: Making Wokingham Poppy Appeal 2020 Covid-safe

POPPIES will be available for purchase in Wokingham town ahead of this year’s Remembrance Sunday.

Although the actual acts of remembrance will be different as a result of the coronavirus, exact details cannot be confirmed until closer to the time as these will depend on the latest government advice on social distancing and the spread of the virus.

The Wokingham Poppy appeal will make poppies available to purchase during the appeal from a table in Market Place on the Fridays and Saturdays closest to Remembrance Sunday.

There will also be poppies, wooden crosses and pin badges available from the Town Hall information centre.

Tesco in Finchampstead Road and the Nationwide Building Society in Broad Street will also have collection points

