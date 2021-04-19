IN THE COMMUNITY: Me2 Club receives funding boosts from Easthampstead Rotarians

Receiving the £825 donation from Easthampstead Rotarians earlier this year, Me2 Club Fundraising Development Officer Liz McDaniel, said “The Me2 Club Team are delighted with this generous donation towards the recruitment and training of our amazing volunteers.”

Liz explains, “Every year, Me2 Club aims to help more children with additional needs and disabilities to be able to join in with mainstream leisure activities with the individual support of a volunteer ‘buddy’.”

She added “As more families ask for support, we need to recruit more volunteers to be able to deliver our mission of ‘Inclusion for All’.

“This support from the Easthampstead Rotary Club will help train more amazing volunteers to support more families and children.”

Just last year, the UN Commission for Social Development Tweeted “Social inclusion is critical to end inequalities and discrimination.”

And Rotary International under the heading ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ adds “As a global network that strives to build a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change, Rotary values diversity and celebrates the contributions of people of all backgrounds, regardless of their age, ethnicity, race, coloyr, abilities, religion, socioeconomic status, culture, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”

Speaking for Easthampstead Rotary Club’s Community Service team, John Binney, said “In these tough times, we are delighted to support Me2 Club with the recruitment and training of their volunteers.

“With most public fundraising activities on hold due to the Coronavirus, we applied for and received a matching Rotary District Peace Grant for this project.”

Promoting Peace is one Rotary focus, the others being Fighting Disease & Providing Clean Water, Growing Local Economies, Protecting Our Environment and Supporting Education – locally and globally.

And at the end of March this year, Easthampstead Rotarians donated a further £515 to Me2 Club towards their Easter 2021 programme.

“The Me2 Club Team have been hard at work putting together 46 activity packs to send to our families in preparation for the Easter break. The packs include activities, Easter themed art projects and craft supplies for us to use in some exciting online craft sessions in the holidays.

“A big ‘thank you’ to Easthampstead Rotary Club for making these packs possible through their continued support.”

Easthampstead Rotarians – Making a Difference in the Community

New members are always welcome. For more information, call Brian on 07720 321 526.

Peter von Bergen

