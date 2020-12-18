Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Me2 Club

by Guest contributor0

Me2 Club are excited to invite you to our first Comedy Night Fundraiser tonight, starting from 7.30pm and all from the comfort of your living room.

Tickets are £12 with all proceeds going directly to us. You can purchase yours from: bit.ly/33TFEQL

If you can’t make the event, but you’d still like to make a donation this Christmas, you can visit our JustGiving page here: bit.ly/2VLrMDK

Me2 Club is an inclusion charity for children and young people with additional needs and disabilities in the Wokingham and Reading Boroughs, operating a buddy scheme to allow the youngsters to take part in clubs, groups and activities.

We’d like to say a special thank you to Hicks Developments Ltd who have kindly sponsored this event.

Disclaimer: This event is intended for adults and the material and opinions shared by the comedians are their own and are not representative of the values of Me2 Club.

Related posts

NELLIE KNOWS: Only three weeks until my favourite month

Nellie Williams

Level crossing fault in Easthampstead Road results in traffic congestion around Wokingham

Advertising Feature

Wokingham Bikeathon is back and open for entries

Gemma Davidson
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.