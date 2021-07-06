IN THE COMMUNITY: New president’s challenge to Wokingham Lions

At the annual 47th charter celebration and handover dinner for the Wokingham Lions Club on Friday, June 25, Andy Goffin was named the new president of the Wokingham Lions Club.

The event took place at The Walter Arms in Sindlesham, with honorary member Town Mayor Cllr Tony Lack and Mayoress Claire Lack in attendance.

Outgoing President Nigel Page thanked the members in attendance, who were all thrilled to meet in person for the first time this year.

He presented Certificates of Appreciation to several members for their contributions to the club, and acknowledged Lyn Baily with the CW Award for her work with First Days, a charity that supports underprivileged children so they can succeed at school.

Mr Page said: “It has been a challenging year, especially as far as fund raising is concerned. Many charities have struggled to raise any funds during this year, yet Wokingham Lions raised more than £16,000, most of which has gone to local charities. Our most successful fundraisers were the Great Woky Pub Quizzes, organised by Ian Grange, and the Wokingham Walk, arranged by Andy Slay.”

He added: “We also ran a Woky Spring Charity Market, which helped nine other charities to raise funds. Many Lions also worked tirelessly to support volunteer driving for citizens going to medical appointments, washing and ironing clothes for First Days, and marshalling for the vaccination clinics. Our goal has been to make a difference for our local community.”

At the dinner, Mr Page welcomed Andy Goffin as the new president, who said: “My aim during my year as president is to assist Wokingham Lions Club to grow and develop in helping the local community.

“To this end, I’m proposing three targets for the club over the next 12 months: To raise a minimum of an average of £1,000 per member – currently 33 people – for a total of at least £33,000; To donate a minimum of £30,000 to local charities and individuals in need; and To increase club membership by at least five new members, to bring in new ideas, experience and expertise.”

Mayor Cllr Tony Lack thanked those in attendance for their fundraising efforts, naming many of the charities supported by the Lions Club, and expressed his delight in attending his first in-person dinner with his wife Claire.

The Lions year runs from July 1 through June 30.

For more information on the Wokingham Lions Club, please visit the website, www.wokinghamlions.org.uk or call 0845 833 7384.

Claire Mangers-Page

