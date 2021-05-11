IN THE COMMUNITY: Promise Inclusion joins in Captain Tom fundraiser

MEMBERS of a Wokingham charity are honouring the late Captain Sir Tom Moore with a new fundraiser.

A group from Promise Inclusion, which assists people across Wokingham and Bracknell with learning disabilities and autism, has teamed up with The Captain Tom Foundation.

In a bid to raise vital funds for the Wokingham charity, members have been taking part in the #CaptainTom100 initiative by doing 100 things that make them happy.

They hope to raise £500 to cover venue and activity costs for three months.

The members are taking on tasks including singing 100 songs, eating 100 chocolate buttons, and reading 100 poems. So far, the team has raised nearly £200.

To find out more, and to make a donation, visit: www.promiseinclusion.org

