IN THE COMMUNITY: Reading Amnesty International Group

Throughout May, 12 posters have been placed around Reading and Caversham town centres highlighting some of the issues that Amnesty campaigns on.

These will include local, national and international issues that resonate with the diverse population of Reading. Each poster provides an opportunity to take action.

A map of all of the posters will be available on its website www.amnesty.org.uk/groups/reading

An evening of online poetry will be held on Thursday, May 27, between 6pm and 8pm.

The event features the winners of its Poetry for Social Justice competitions and the panel of judges – Desree, Claire Dyer, Ian McKenzie, Peter Robinson and Yasmine Shamma.

Also appearing is guest poet Ruth Padel, who will speak out in defence of human rights through poetry.

Reading Amnesty members will introduce and give voice to the words of human rights defenders whose free expression has been denied.

To register your interest in attending, email: poetryforsocialjustice@gmail.com

For more information contact: amnesty.reading@gmail.com

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today