IN THE COMMUNITY: Reading Geological Society

Following a long and boring period when the Reading Geological Society avoided physical lectures and field meetings, we can now announce, at last, a programme of Field Meetings.

Our lectures continue in Zoom mode and can be found on our website at www.readinggeology.org.uk

The next lecture is on the 6th September and the title is Evolution of flowering plants.

On August 22 we are off to Hatfield and Wickleshamlodge Quarries, where we examine

some excellent sedimentary structures and hopefully collect corals together with fossil wood and maybe fossil bone.

In September we are running a – delayed – week-long visit to Edinburgh and then in October we have a field meeting in the Reading area.

Our field meetings are designed to introduce people new to geology to the delights of understanding scenery and rock formation as well as collecting interesting specimens.

Please contact us if you would like more information on a particular meeting, or to book a place: www.readinggeology.org.uk

David Ward, Field Meetings Secretary RGS

