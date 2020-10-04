IN THE COMMUNITY: Reading Guild of Artists holds virtual exhibition to mark its 90th anniversary

Reading Guild of Artists’ (RGA) is thrilled to announce the opening of its first on-line exhibition, 90 years after the Guild was founded in 1930.

Billed as the first instalment of Celebrating our Town – Discover Reading, artist and designer Martina Hildebrandt, has curated the most beautiful exhibition.

Visitors are invited to roam, at their leisure, from ‘room to room’ without having to worry about social distancing and enjoy an artist’s view of the town, the countryside and the people of Reading.

Art lovers can purchase works created by members of the RGA, in all styles and media.

One visitor commented “It is so beautifully presented, informative and elegantly hung”.

RGA President, Shiplake artist Clive Duncan, said: “It is remarkable that even in this difficult and rather scary time, visual art and communication can triumph.”

For more details, visit www.rga-artists.org.uk

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk