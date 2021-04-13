Wokingham.Today

IN THE COMMUNITY: Results of WADE’s 150 Club draw for April

WADE
Margaret Campbell-White and Stuart Rowsell, two WADE voluteers at Wokingham Market last year. Picture: Steve Smyth

ON THURSDAY, April 1, WADE held the latest draw in its 150 Club lottery. 

The draw aims to help replace lost finances as a result of coronavirus.

The centre, on Reading Road, provides daycare facilities for the borough’s older residents, including hot lunches, entertainment and resources. It has reopened some of its facilities following the most recent lockdown.

Held monthly, there are three prizes for the draw. The more people who join, the greater the prizes.

First prize was £132, and went to member number 122.

Second prize was £66 was given to member 28.

And the third prize was £33 and awarded to 40.

To join, call Jess on 0118 978 7025, email wade150club@wadecentre.org.uk, or log on
to the group’s website, www.wadecentre.org.uk.

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokingham.today

